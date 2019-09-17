|
|
79, widow of Fred S. Willoughby, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on February 20, 1940 to the late William A. and Anna Lee Tolle Yarnall. Ms. Willoughby worked for Kroger Company in various departments, and retired after 27 years of employment. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Sam) Brown and Lisa Ann (Johnny) Wisener; her son, Scott Thomas Willoughby; her grandchildren, Bethany, Katherine, Megan, Joshua, Fred and Graycen; and her brothers, Thomas Aaron Yarnall and Gary Allen Yarnall. In addition to her husband, who was the love of her life that passed away just 7 days before her, she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Wilma Kay Yarnall and her sister, Sandra Sue Ellis. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:30PM at Clark Legacy Center. A celebration of life service will follow at 7:30 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019