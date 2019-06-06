Felcia Rogers McIntyre of Stanton, Ky passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Powell County, Ky on January 15 1922. She was the daughter of Nell and Henry Rogers. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Stanton and the first woman Elder in her church. She is preceded by her husband, Alex, her son, John Kevin, her grandson, Kelly Patrick Moore, and two sisters: Winona Rogers Duckworth, and Golden Rogers Shook. She is survived by her children: Alois Ann McIntyre Moore (Bill), Dr.Deborah Louise McIntyre Roark (Jim), Dr. Alex Brian McIntyre (Glinda), Dan Colin McIntyre (Carolyn), James Keith McIntyre (Kim). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rebecca Moore, Dr. Benjamin C. McIntyre (Sherry), Jonathan S. McIntyre (Olga), Danielle McIntyre Schwartz (Matt), Jessica McIntyre Meyers (Jon), and Rev. Mitchell McIntyre (Elisha), John Kevin McIntyre, Caitlyn McIntyre, and Darian Combs, and also her great-grandchildren: Amanda and Emily Colvin, Lesly and Ali Moore, Calvin, Mary Katherine, Caroline, and Charlotte McIntyre, Julian Schwartz, and Titus and Micah McIntyre. The family will receive visitors at 1pm with services to follow at 3pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Home at 777 W. College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky on June 8, 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Saint Jude or First Presbyterian Church, 529 Main St, Stanton, KY 40380. www.ddfh.net Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary