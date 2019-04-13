|
|
|
Finn Collier, 7, son of John and Tricia Watts Collier died, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born September 23, 2011 in Lexington, Kentucky and was a first grade student at Rosenwald Elementary. He is survived by his siblings, John Will Collier, Patrick Collier, Caroline Collier (Jed) Jackson and Catherine Collier, paternal grandparents Johnny and Doris Collier and Maternal grandparents J.C. and Patsy Watts. Finn is also survived by countless other family and friends whom will mourn his passing. He is also preceded in death by one brother Joseph Collier. Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 501 W. Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky and interment at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Collier family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More