|
|
MITCHELL Flora D., transitioned to eternal life Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born to Dan Davis and Mary Nutter Davis on October 14, 1935. She graduated from Dunbar High School and Central Kentucky Vocational School. Flora worked for Kentucky State University for over 35 years. During her stay at Kentucky State University she had the pleasure of traveling with the Marching Band. Flora was very proud to be a Kentucky State University Thoroughbred. As a young adult, Flora participated in many civil rights marches. She worked along with others in Lexington to break down barriers and open up opportunities for African Americans in Fayette County. Flora was an active member of the Lexington Fayette County branch of the NAACP, serving more than 20 years as the branch's president. During her tenure she focused her efforts in keeping a branch office of the local NAACP open providing a haven for those in need. She continued to align the local chapter's objectives with the state and national objectives of increasing registered voters while working with other local members of the NAACP and community partners. A major focus included educating citizens about the importance and value of their vote. Her efforts along with many others increased the registration rolls significantly. Flora was a NAACP life member. Flora served her community in many ways and touched many lives. She was a devoted member of Main Street Baptist Church, having been a member for over seventy years. After teaching Sunday School for many years, she became the Superintendent of the Beginners Sunday School Department. Flora began the Beginners Sunday School class. She also coordinated many church trips and outings for the Sunday School Department. She was a member of the Finance Department and instrumental in the starting the first church nursery. Flora was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and received numerous community awards for her efforts in helping others. Flora is mother to Gwendolyn, Garry (Patricia), Alva (Buddy, deceased), and Donald Jr. She is grandmother to Chantrece, DeMoyne, Christee, Michael, and Julian. She is great grandmother to Christopher, Delise, Riann, Kree, Kylee, and Kaleb. She is great great grandmother to Caeden . Flora is the oldest of 5 siblings, Rosa Clay, Marilyn Davis (deceased), Bobby Davis, and Daniel (Curlean) Davis. Flora's celebration of life will be Saturday, October 26, with visitation hours 9AM-12noon, funeral services at noon and repast to follow at the Main Street Baptist Church, 582 W. Main Street, Lexington, KY. Internment is Monday, October 28th at 10AM at the Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, 4915 Harrodsburg Rd., Nicholasville, KY. If you wish, please consider a donation in Flora's memory to The ARC of Central Kentucky, P.O.Box 8093, Lexington, KY 40533, [email protected], The Lexington Fayette Branch-NAACP, P.O.Box 13655, Lexington, KY 40503, Lexnaacp.net , or Kentucky State University Foundation, P.O.Box 4210, Frankfort, KY 40604, kysufoundation. org, [email protected]
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 24, 2019