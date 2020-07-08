86, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1934 to the late Walton and Mary McAlister. Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Thomas and is survived by her nephew: David (Jo) McAlister; sister: Connie Webb; three children: Cheri (Tom) Mangum, Mark Thomas, Kimberly Thomas; niece: Debbie Gieringer; brother in law: J.D. Tolson; great niece: Alexandra Gieringer; great nephew: Timmy Simpson and many other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Lexington Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10, 2020 at 1pm. Jo was a member of The United Methodist Church and was an avid supporter of animals. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local animal shelter.