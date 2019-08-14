|
|
HEWETT Florence O'Connor, 95, of Lexington, KY passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Ada Wise O'Connor and the widow of the late Robert H. Hewett. Survivors include two sons Robert M. (Donna) Hewett and Thomas E., (Susan) Hewett; four grandchildren Heather L. Hewett, Bradley J. Hewett, Jack E. (Katie) Hewett, and Margaret K. Hewett; four great-grandchildren Bryce Hewett, McKenna Hewett, Sterling Hewett, and Larkyn Hewett. Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, 8/15 at Milward Funeral Home on Southland Drive. Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church and burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to in Florence's name. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019