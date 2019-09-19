|
Fonda G. Hesson, 37, of Catlettsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Fonda was born November 21, 1981 in West Liberty, KY. Fonda was preceded in death by her father Clifford Lykins and her grandparents James Moore, Daisy Lykins, and Lucas Lykins. Survivors include her mother and step father Bonnie and Mike Blair; children Heavenly Dawn Riggs, Paislyn Riggs, Anthony Riggs, Tyler Riggs, Cameron Riggs, Gavin Young, Aiden Young, Danny Lee Young, and Kendall Young; grandmother Billow Hall; siblings Tanya Marcum, Christopher Lykins, Jeremy Lykins, Summer Lykins, Craig Lykins, Britney Marcum, and Brantley Marcum; and special friends Doug and Kathy Hicks. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019 at Catlettsburg Cemetery. The procession will leave Young Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit the family on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Hesson and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 19, 2019