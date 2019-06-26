Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
606-845-2231
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Forest Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forest Elliott

Obituary Flowers

Forest Elliott Obituary
74, died Sun. Funeral 1PM Fri. Visit 6-8 Thurs. www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.