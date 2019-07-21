FRAZIER Forrest E. "Butch" III, with great sadness, the family announces his untimely death last month at the age of 51. A Lexington native, he was the son of Forrest E. Frazier, Jr. and Penelope Frazier, both of whom preceded him in death. Butch enjoyed life on his own terms by forging his own path. Curious and gregarious as a child, Butch never knew a stranger. In adulthood he was much the same, and his circle of friends and acquaintances spanned all walks of life. He knew people everywhere he went and his presence was often accompanied by his boisterous laugh. Butch had a gifted mind; he was largely self-taught in an eclectic array of disciplines. He possessed innumerable talents, which he might share if asked. He was the person who took things apart simply because he could; he needed to see for himself how things worked and how to put them back together. Always science-minded, he was particularly interested in astronomy and physics. He was a voracious reader, and enjoyed nonfiction, science fiction, fantasy, and graphic novels. Butch is survived by his sister, Wendy Frazier (Norm Hommen), his aunt Becky (Ken) Caudill, his uncles, Joe Bill (Debbie) Frazier and Tim West, and his cousins Chris Hall, Whitney Watt, Joshua Frazier, and Roman West. His much-loved and loyal canine companion, Django, also survives. A celebration of Butch's life will be held at the Kentucky Theater on Monday, July 29. Reception begins at 1:30pm and memorial at 2:00pm. Please bring memories and stories so that we may share his many sides at the gathering. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019