|
|
Forrest E. Hahn, Jr. passed away Sunday, December 8th, following a long illness. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen (Steve) Jefferson and his brother, Jimmy (Sandra) Hahn. Forrest was born June 21st, 1935 in Lawrenceburg, KY to the late Martella J. Hahn and the late Forrest E. Hahn, Sr. of Cincinnati, OH. Forrest played high school football and basketball for Anderson county High, excelling in basketball and making the starting five. Following graduation from high school he enrolled at Transylvania University graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree. He also received a Master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. He retired in July, 2000 after 38 years with UK. Forrest, better known to his family and friends as Jackie, had a dry sense of humor that was particularly seen after you got to know him. He loved to camp and had an engineer’s mentality, constantly repurposing old items. He will be deeply missed by his family. He was a member of Crestwood Christian Church since 1963. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara G. Hahn; his daughters Janet (Fred) Rivers, Susan (Brandon) Handler and his son, Forrest III (Darisa) Hahn. Also surviving are six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Hahn’s arrangements. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 18th at 2:00 p.m. at Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, with visitation beginning at noon till the time of service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY, 40504. The family wants to thank Bluegrass Care Navigators, Bluegrass Extra Care and many other caregivers too numerous to mention. To share a remembrance of Forrest or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 15, 2019