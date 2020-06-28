Frances Alberta Beam Clements, age 85, of Lexington, passed away on June 24th, 2020 in Lexington, Ky. Frances was born in Louisville, KY, to Everett and Alberta Beam on December 12, 1934. Frances graduated high school from Lebanon Catholic High School in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Frances married her beloved spouse of almost 65 years, Frederick Anthony Clements on September 17th, 1955. Frances is preceded in death by her two brothers Charlie Beam and Richard Beam. She is also preceded in death by her two sisters Katie Hall and Barbara Mudd. However; with most sadness, Frances was also been preceded in death by two of her own children, Frederick Anthony Clements III and Sue Allen Clements. Her surviving children that remain are Michael, Greg, Cheryl, and Patricia. The visitation services are being handled by Milward Funeral Directors. The visitation hours will be on Tuesday, June 30th from 4-7pm. The address to the funeral home is 1509 Trent Blvd., Lex., KY. 40515 Funeral services will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1st at 10am. The address of the church is 4001 Victoria Way, Lex., KY. 40515. The burial will follow directly after the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. For more information regarding the Frances Clements obituary, visit www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.