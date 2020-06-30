HORWITZ Frances Dorothy (Stout) died peacefully on Sat., June 27, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1927 in Covington, KY. She was married to Irvin Horwitz and had a daughter, Carolyn Phillips, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her three siblings, Florence (Jim), Carol and Frank (Peggy) and their families as well as her son-in-law, Rick Phillips, grandchildren, Brent (Kara) and Nancy (Tim), and great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Mason Phillips. Frances and her late husband spent nearly 50 years owning and operating United Radio, Inc. in the Cincinnati area. In the early 1990s, she retired and moved to Lexington to be closer to her daughter and family. A private service to be held at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lexington Area Parkinson's Support Group, https:\\www.parkinsonslexington.com/donate.html www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.