95, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Mayfair Manor in Lexington, KY. Born on October 14, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the only child of the late Russell Rankin and Frances Jenkins Ramsey who moved to Lexington KY during her infancy. She received her elementary education in the Lexington city school system and graduated from high school at Kentucky Female Orphan School, Midway, KY in 1942 as a member of the last graduating class before the school evolved into Pinkerton High School and Midway Junior College that fall. She married Oakley Burch on May 27, 1944 and spent her entire married life in Central Kentucky. She enjoyed bridge, reading, sewing, and needlework, and was an avid sports fan especially of University of Kentucky basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball. She was also one of the founding members of Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Burch Tuttle, Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Stacey (Sean) O'Malley, New Canaan, CT, Jeffrey (Jill) Tuttle, and Sarah (John) Tyler, both of Lexington; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Betsy Burch, Richmond, KY; and cousin, Kevin G. Henry, Lexington. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Russell Burch, Sr., her grandson, John Russell Burch, Jr., and his mother, Idalia Burch. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Cathedral at 11:00 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Visitation will be held at 9:30-10:30 at the Cathedral prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Kentucky Talking Book Library, PO Box 537, Frankfort KY 40602 or to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 3, 2019