CUNLIFFE Frances M. 95, wife of the late Herbert Gordon Cunliffe, died on July 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael Guzowski and Mary Kawecki Guzowski and was born in Bridgeport, CT. Frances worked for Sikorsky Aircraft during WW II and attended both Cathedral of Christ the King and Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington. She is survived by her son, Walter (Sarah) Cunliffe of Lexington; her daughter, Barbara (William, Sr.) Gunter, of Lake Suzy, FL; four grandchildren, Christopher Cunliffe, William Gunter, Jr., Susan Vano, and Elizabeth Granger; her brother, Donald (Tracey) Guzowski of Fort Mojave, AZ; four great-grandchildren; and her great-great-granddaughter. A private service will be held followed by interment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com