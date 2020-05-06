DITTO Frances M., 93, joyfully saw Jesus face-to-face with her passing on May 3, 2020, at Wesley Village in Wilmore, KY. She was born on May 17, 1926 to Carl and Ruby Miller in Louisville, KY. She married Thomas W. Ditto on August 11, 1946. Together they shared 68 years of marriage until his death on Nov. 20, 2014. While interrupting her own college studies to raise their four sons, Fran later graduated Magna Cum Laude from Morehead State. She taught school briefly but her main vocation was being a mother and loving the people in churches Tom served as a Methodist pastor at Mt. Tabor, Highland Heights, Russell, Morehead, Flemingsburg, Lexington, Frankfort, and Somerset, KY. Fran was an active member of Wilmore Free Methodist Church where she was known for her love of the Lord, her memorization of scripture, for playing the piano and singing many beloved hymns from memory. She and Tom made over 30 trips to the Holy Land, leading groups on wonderful spiritual pilgrimages. Family and friends were her most precious treasure. Fran is survived by her four sons and 14 grandchildren: Dennis (Judy), Jessica and Jenny; David (Luann), his daughters Lauren (Jeremy), Lana (Alex), Lindsay (Mark), Lydia (Ryan); Dale (Louisa), Will (Kristin), Stewart (Danon), David (Kaitlin), Jack (Dallas), and Daniel; and Doug (Karen), Rachel, Emma, and Andrew. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, plus 1 in June!



