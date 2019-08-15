|
STAUFFER Frances Reid, 99, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Pavilion at Marquette. She was born in Devereux, GA on November 17, 1919, to the late Rufus Rogers Reid and Cora Lee Martin Reid. She spent her formative years in Milledgeville, GA and graduated from Georgia State College for Women with a degree in Nursing. Frances was married for 42 years to Raymond H. Stauffer, until his passing in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wilton R. Reid, Luther T. Reid, and Carlton J. Reid, and sisters Evelyn Reid Rucker and Martha Reid Beckham. Following the passing of her husband, she devoted her life to volunteer work. She was a fulltime volunteer for 37 years at St. Vincent's Hospital at 86th Street in Indianapolis, IN and St. Vincent's Carmel Hospital, in Carmel, IN. Frances was also a member of St. Vincent's Seton Society, the St. Vincent Hospital Guild, of which she was President from 1985 1987, and a past member of the St. Vincent Hospital Advisory Board. She was a member of the Goodwill Industries Guild, volunteered at the Indianapolis Museum of Art for 20 years and was a member of the IMA Alliance. In 1986, she received the Hamilton County Volunteer of the Year Award and in 2000 she received the WRTV Channel 6 Leadership Award. In 2014, the Volunteer Services Office at St. Vincent's Hospital 86 th Street was dedicated in celebration of Frances Stauffer, donated by John R. and Donna S. Hall. In 2015, she received the Indianapolis Business Journal "Healthcare Heroes Award Volunteer Category", and in that same year she received The Golden Hoosier Award from the State of Indiana. This is the highest honor bestowed upon a senior citizen by the State of Indiana. She is survived by her brother, James E. Reid (Ouida) of Auburndale, FL; daughters, Saundra Martin of Macon, GA and Donna S. Hall (John) of Lexington, KY; granddaughter, Fran Rowe (Allen) of Macon, GA, and grandson John L. Hall of Ayer, MA; great-granddaughter, Alexis Rowe of Macon, GA; many beloved nieces and a nephew, as well as her grand-dogs, Baby Girl and Jake of Lexington, KY. The family is grateful for the wonderful care and support given over the years by everyone at Marquette Manor and Marquette Pavilion. They would also like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Senior Home Companions, Christina McCann (health care coordinator), Marie Hawkins and Frances' many loving friends. Frances will be remembered as a southern lady of grace and charm and a loving soul with great compassion. She was a much beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the St. Vincent Foundation, Frances R. Stauffer Fund, 8402 Harcourt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday, August 15, from 5:00 7:00 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel, located at 740 E. 86 th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. A Memorial Service will be held on August 16 at 11:00 a.m., at Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel. Interment will be in Milledgeville, Georgia on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019