Frances Elizabeth Etherington Sea, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Forrest Murrell Sea, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Mrs. Sea was born in Anderson County to the late Robert and Frances Hazel Etherington. She was a graduate of Kavanaugh High School and a homemaker. Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Joseph M. Sea and Chris Etherington Sea; daughter, Mary Jane (Ricky) Sea Votaw, all of Lawrenceburg; two grandchildren, Megan (Paul) Bailey, Winchester, and Joshua Chris (Jennifer) Sea, Lawrenceburg; great-grandchildren, Samuel Forrest Bailey, Hazel Elizabeth Bailey, and Morgan Sophia Bailey. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lee Etherington Smith. A memorial service will be 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Terry Cooper officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019
