Francis Hancock Obituary
Francis Forsee Emerson Hancock departed this life for the next, on November 16, just shy of her 93rd birthday and her 75th Wedding Anniversary. She was surrounded by family and friends who had both benefitted from and contributed to her long and remarkable mortal run. She enjoyed Herrington Lake and Pompano Beach, Florida, and she loved to dance. She was a patron of the arts and supported far too many charities to list. She belonged to the Adams & Eves Sunday School class at Central Baptist Church, where, at various times over the course of 61 years, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, served numerous committees, and participated in the Cream of the Crop senior adult social organization. She routinely celebrated annual benchmarks with a group of "Birthday Girls," most of whom had been friends since they were in their twenties! The daughter of the late Ann Mason (Forsee) and the late James Luther Emerson, she graduated from Lafayette High School (1945) and attended the University of Kentucky. Prior to her retirement, she was a bookkeeper and account representative for Business & Professional Management, Inc., of Lexington. Mrs. Hancock is survived by her husband, Harold; two sons, Gregory (Sharon) and Hal (Teresa); four granddaughters, Elizabeth (Sean) Trende, Meg (Bridget Pitcock) Hancock, Heather (Kevin) Simmons, and Jessica (Jon) Mandt; and eight great-grandchildren, Judson Trende, William Trende, Liam Simmons, Mason Trende, Lilly Simmons, Cayce Simmons, and Mica and Jade Mandt. The family respectfully requests that any gifts or remembrances be offered to one's church, the arts, or a charity of one's personal choice.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019
