Francisco Mariño Alguera Jr. Obituary
45, husband to Maria, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1974 in Tela Honduras and was raised in San Pedro Sula Honduras. He was born to Francisco Jo?e of Georgetown, Kentucky and Magdalena Barahona of Toronto, California. Francisco was a minister serving throughout California and Mexico. Along with his wife, he is survived by their children, Katherine Abigail Alguera, Isaias Alguera, Daniel Alguera, and Isabel Alguera; siblings, Alexander Alguera of Winchester, Kentucky, Evelyn Alguera of Toronto, California, Walter Alguera of Paris, Kentucky, Angela Alguera of Georgetown, Kentucky, Frank Alguera of Georgetown, Kentucky, Crystal Benitez of Toronto, California, and Abraham Benitez of Toronto, California. Francisco was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Alguera. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2019
