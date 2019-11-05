|
Frank Allen Hubbard, 55, passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky on July 28, 1964 to the late Coleman and Hester Neal Hager Hubbard. Frank was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church and retired after serving 13 years as the Jessamine County Jailer and later became an ABC officer. Prior to becoming jailer he had owned his own cleaning service, worked as an EMT, Constable, and was a Volunteer Fireman. He is survived by his siblings, Jody Hubbard, Vickers, Jerry Wayne (Vicky) Hubbard, Joyce Hollingsworth, Jackie Hubbard (Virgil Dunaway) Mullins, James Thomas (Gloria) Hubbard and Donnie Ray (Pamela) Hubbard, his nieces and nephews, Tammy Lanham, Tonya Jolly, James Hollingsworth, Missy Cook, Stephanie Cox, Michelle Hollingsworth, Jason Hubbard, Matt Hubbard, Lida Brock, Danica Stipe, Marcus Hubbard and Lucas Hubbard and numerous great nieces and nephews. Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be from 6-9:00 PM, Monday and Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2019