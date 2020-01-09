Home

Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
1941 - 2020
Frank Allen Rankin Obituary
Frank Allen Rankin, 78, loving husband to Emily Jane Williams Rankin, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Frank was born to Billy and Stella Brewer Rankin in Scott County, Kentucky on March 24, 1941. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and worked at Interplex Plastics as a plant manager. Frank enjoyed gardening and yard work, U K sports, and watching westerns. Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, Christopher (Michele) Rankin of Woodford County, KY, Pat (Felicia) Rankin and Scotty (Jill) Rankin, both of Georgetown, KY; grandchildren, Tyler Royse, Wesley Long, Austin Rankin, Lannon Settles, Greyson Rankin, Creighton Rankin, Breeley Rankin, and Paige Rankin; great grandchildren, Ian Rankin, Ryder Rankin, Kade Rankin, Ellie Rankin, Magnolia Settles, Max Royse, and Maddie Royse; sisters, Marlene Rutherford of Georgetown, KY and Carolyn (William) Tipton of Paris, KY. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12-2pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service to follow at 2pm. Dr. Mark Thomas will officiate and pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, William Tipton, J. C. True, Glenn Williams, and Gerald Williams. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Fond memories and words of condolence may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 9, 2020
