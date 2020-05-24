BRADLEY Frank B. Jr., Bradley Jr., 64, passed away of natural causes on April 6, 2020 in Deerfield Beech, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank B. Bradley Sr. and Loraine (Burns) Bradley. Frank was an avid fan and supporter of all UK athletics. He was also proud to have grown up in American Legion Post 313 which his family helped start, worked at, and supported. He wanted his friends and relatives to know that he enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest while carrying on the things his father and mother expected of him. Frank is survived by his sister, Sherri A. Bradley and numerous cousins. He requested no service and asked to be cremated with his ashes spread on his parent's grave.



