Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Frank B. Stanger Jr.


1944 - 2020
Frank B. Stanger Jr. Obituary
STANGER Frank B. Jr. died on January 24, 2020 at his home in Lexington. Frank was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 14, 1944, the second child of the late Frank Bateman Stanger and Mardelle Amstutz Stanger. He received a B.A. in political science from Asbury College (now University) and an M.A. in European History from the University of Kentucky. Upon receiving his Master's degree, he began working at the University of Kentucky library. In 1977 he moved to the University of Kentucky Special Collections Department, where he was employed as an archivist and later a research assistant until his retirement in 2015. Frank was a member of the Rotary Club of Lexington, and served as the pianist for its weekly meetings for many years from the time he joined in 1985. He was also a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Frank is survived by his sister, Jane Stanger of Lexington, KY, his niece Jennifer Woodruff Tait (Edwin) of Berea, KY, his nephew Jonathan Woodruff (Melissa) of Charlottesville, VA, two-great-nieces, one great-nephew, and many cousins. One sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn Stanger Woodruff and John Woodruff, preceded him in death. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Milward Funeral Home, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Woodruff Tait officiating. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to a . www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
