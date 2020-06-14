died May 26, 2020, 14 days shy of his 86th birthday. Dad always said he wanted his obituary to read, "Frank Jenkins was born. Then he died." All true, but the days in the middle are what tell the measure of a man. Mac was remarkable on not one but several fronts: Master surgeon for 40+ years, an autodidactic expert in the fields of meatball engineering, land contouring, dry rock masonry, brick laying, sculpture, drawing, storytelling, handicapping the ponies, dock-building, hunting, and fishing. He was a doer of most things and a fixer of all things. His 4 children and 11 grandchildren know how to crack a lobster, catch and skin a catfish, how to build a fence, can pick out a smoker and a nose job from across the room, and are preeminent cussers. "Old Blue Eyes" rode his final race like the renegade he always was. He was chill. He was ready. He was profoundly unafraid. He was surrounded by love and cared for by his family who did everything in their power to keep him happy as his world grew smaller. Doc Jenkins was a worker, a hustler, a dreamer, a master teller of off-color jokes, a steadfast provider, and a great father. He was in perpetual motion: couldn't sit still. He loved his children and grandchildren, but he loved our mom more. He had a boundless collection of dear and loyal friends, many of whom would have taken a bullet for him. This is not hyperbole. Ask the ones who survive. Frank McGinnis Jenkins Jr was born 6/11/34 to Frank and Ruth Jenkins of El Dorado, AR. After attending his beloved Hendrix college, where he met his future wife Martha, he graduated from University of Arkansas med school. He served in the US Army, completing Jump School in Ft Campbell, KY, Flight Surgeon program in San Antonio, and Aviation Crash Injury Research program in Phoenix. He completed his residency in ENT medicine at Barnes Hospital in St Louis, MO. Mac lived out the rest of his life on Glendover Rd in Lexington. Mac is survived by his adoring children and grandchildren: Dr. Kelly and Bart Colomb of Floyds Knobs, IN, and their daughters Julie (Cam) Wright and Elaine; Molly and Mike Kimbrell of Lexington, and their sons Lee and Stephen, Frank Jenkins of Lexington and his children Maddy, Mick, Belle, and Josie; and Sally (AKA Baby Sally) and Joe Dressman of Villa Hills, KY, and their children Natalie, Abby, and Joey. His favorite human, Martha Jenkins, died in 2016. His death will leave a chasm on Glendover Road as he is mourned and celebrated by the Pickrells, Weimers, Bradleys, and countless others who made his life so much better. The McDonalds group will be telling Doc Stories for years to come. Heartfelt appreciation to Al and Betty Robinson and Mike Candioto for their loving friendship over the years. Per Dad's wishes, there will be no services. We will have a party at his treasured Foggy River Farm at a later date, with jokes, music, and a keg of beer. Memorial gifts suggested to KY River Water Watch http://www.krww.org, or just give your server a big ol' tip in honor of Doc, one of the greats. This marks the end of an era as he takes his place next to Mom in the Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.