GLASS Frank Kemper Jr., Francis (Frank) Kemper Glass, Jr. of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Ala D Brown Glass and Francis "Kemper" Glass, Sr. of Sheffield, Alabama. He leaves his sister, Elizabeth Glass Solomito and her husband, Milo, of Memphis, Tennessee, and several cousins in Decatur, Alabama and Lexington, Kentucky. During Frank's career as an Economic Developer at TVA he helped secure funding for major projects including the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway for which he received the Honorary Kentucky Colonel designation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store