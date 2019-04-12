Home

Frank Korb

Frank Korb Obituary
KORB Frank John, 78, of The Villages, Fl., passed away April 8, 2019. Husband of Nancy W. Korb, born in Lexington, Ky. to the late Frank John Korb, Jr. & Nelle (Jennings) Korb. Survived by 2 sons Michael (Karen) of Georgetown, and Mark (Pam) of Barnesville, Ga. and 9 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. Frank was a retired manager with IBM and had a second career building one of a kind custom furniture. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, & was a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Any memorial contributions can be made to Southern Hills UMC. Private services were held for family in Fl.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019
