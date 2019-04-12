|
KORB Frank John, 78, of The Villages, Fl., passed away April 8, 2019. Husband of Nancy W. Korb, born in Lexington, Ky. to the late Frank John Korb, Jr. & Nelle (Jennings) Korb. Survived by 2 sons Michael (Karen) of Georgetown, and Mark (Pam) of Barnesville, Ga. and 9 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. Frank was a retired manager with IBM and had a second career building one of a kind custom furniture. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, & was a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Any memorial contributions can be made to Southern Hills UMC. Private services were held for family in Fl.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019