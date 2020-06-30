Frank Miley, 86, widower of Mary Perkins Miley, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1933 in Inverness, Florida to the late Fred and Mary Skinner Miley. Frank was a retired United States Marine who served in Vietnam, and also retired as Director of Maintenance for Georgetown Housing Authority. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Frank loved anything outdoors including gardening, farming, fishing, and was proud of his military service, and while living at Windsor Gardens he enjoyed Bible study group and the Veterans group. Frank is survived by daughters, Kathie (James) Reid of London, Kentucky and Vickie (Charlie) Mifflin of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Travis (Janet) Baldwin, Joey (Jennifer) Baldwin, Jonathan (Jessica) Mifflin, Chad (Heather) Marshall, and Adam (Stephanie) Marshall; and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Mike Miley. Frank was preceded in death by son Richard O. "Ricky" Marshall and grandsons, Bryan and Stephen Baldwin. He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, James Miley, Tucker Miley, Leatha Reed, Baker Miley, Clara White, and Edith Smiley. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral home with service to follow at 2:00pm. Minister Tom Byrd will officiate and a military honors burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery. The following will serve as pallbearers, Jonathan Mifflin, Joey Baldwin, Chad Marshall, Adam Marshall, Justin Baldwin, and Chris Baldwin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Leaverton, Mike Miley, and Jacob Goodman. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care (previously Hospice of the Bluegrass), 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Frank's family would like to thank the staff of Windsor Gardens, and also his ongoing caregiver, Martha Wells & staff for all the care and love they provided to him. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.