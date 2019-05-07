|
|
88, passed away on Sunday. He was born on October 13, 1930 in Duquesne, PA, and was the son of Vincenzo and Catherine Rizzo Nassida. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. He was an EKU Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and Distinguished Alumni. Mr. Nassida was a retired administrator with Madison County Schools, and was the former owner and operator of Speck's Restaurant. In addition to his wife, Jo Ann, survivors include three children, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Services for Frank Nassida will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday at The Church on the Rock, 1049 Richmond Road, Berea, KY 40403. Visitation will be from 5 PM - 9 PM Wednesday at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019