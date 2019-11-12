|
|
Frank Sims, Sr. , 62, husband of Melody Tipton Sims, entered into eternal rest at his home on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. He was born May 17, 1957, in Lexington, KY to Byron Jr. and Barbara Bowman Sims. He was a key Account Executive at H T Hackney and US Army veteran and was known for his many jokes he loved to tell. He loved yard work and mowing the yard was a precision art to him! Spending time with his family grilling and cooking was what made him the happiest. In addition to his wife Melody he will be fondly remembered by his children Kristin Nicole Caudell, husband Daniel, Ashley Brooke Durham, husband Kenny, Frank Stephen Sims, Jr., and step son Joseph Tipton, wife Jamie, grand children Devon Collins, Ashton Jacobs. Aubrie Caudell, Lula Caudell, Frankie Caudell, Carson Durham and step grandson CanonTipton, as well as brothers Hugh Byron Sims III, Sherman Peel and sister Lynn Jones, husband Sarge and best friend Don Perrin. He was preceded in death by his step mother Helen Sallee Sims, sister Cherice Sims Wiggs and brother Benji Sims. A Remembrance Service will be held 11:30 AM on Tuesday Nov. 12, at Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Military Honors. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Kenny Durham, Devon Collins, Sherman Peel, Ashton Jacobs, Daniel Caudell, and Don Perrin. “When I come to the end of the road and my sun has set, remember the love we have shared, laugh at all the things we used to do.” The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 PM on Monday, Nov. 11 and ending at 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM until the beginning of his service on Tuesday, Nov.12. Donations may be made in his memory to the . Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust the Sims family has given to us to care for Frank.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019