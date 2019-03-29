|
|
|
Frank Kenneth Thomas, 83, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Veterans Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Frank Thomas and the late Gertrude Brooks Baird on January 3, 1936. Frank was a Navy veteran. He is survived by a daughter, Sandra McCoy, four grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany and Brandon McCoy and Jason Thomas, four great-grandchildren, Isaac Thomas, Kensley Allen, Colten and Kelli Lynn Mumaw and three sisters, Patsy, Norman and Ada Lou. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Thomas and a brother, Jackie Thomas. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Monday April 1, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas Family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2019
