of Lexington passed away quietly while surrounded by his family on February 5, 2019. He was 82. He is survived by his much loved wife Mary Todd and sons David (Cathy), Tommy (Corey), John and grandchildren Christopher, Michael, Samuel and Elizabeth. He also will be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews who brought much joy and friendship into his life. He was forever grateful for his friends in Lexington, across Kentucky, the USA and the UK. He was an enthusiastic traveler and a proud veteran of the U.S Navy. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 23 from 1-3 at The Speakeasy, 903 Manchester St., Suite 110, Lexington, KY. Remarks and remembrances 1:30-2:00. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Action Center at catholicactioncenter.net or Lexington Rescue Mission at lexingtonrescue.org. Appreciation to Clark Legacy Center. www.clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019