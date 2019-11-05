|
Frankie Morris Shuck, 69, husband of Rosemary Shuck, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born March 18, 1950 in Woodford County, he was the son of the late John and Edna Huffman Shuck. Frankie was retired from 48 years of service at Versailles Fire Department, during his time with the fire department he served for 28 years as Fire Chief. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and member of Versailles United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by four siblings, Henry Shuck, Jimmy Shuck, Tommy Shuck, Aggie Stockdale and nephew, Todd Lancaster. Frankie will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 51 years, Rosemary Lancaster Shuck, Versailles daughters, Lisa Gayle Slama (Wade), Versailles, Crissy Louise Shuck (Cheryl Leopaldi), Orlando, Florida, grandchildren, Korrigan and Landon Blankenship, Versailles, brothers, Razz Shuck (Shirley), Versailles, Bill Shuck (Vergie), Versailles, Eddie Shuck, Bobby Shuck, and also his beloved dogs, Bluebell, Stormy Rose, Miss Martha and Liberty Sue. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Versailles United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 also at Versailles United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Versailles Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Russell Neely, Fred Siegelman, Mike Spalding, Dr. Loyde Jolly, Steve Henehan and Chief Bubba Brumfield. Memorial contributions will be directed to an account for the special need care of his grandson, Landon Blankenship that is currently in the process of being set up. Please visit www.BlackburnandWard.com for more up to date information on where to send memorials or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2019