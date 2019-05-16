Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
SMITH Franklin Dennis, 94, husband of Nancye Hughes Smith, passed away on May 14, 2019. He was born in Kingwood, WV on January 22, 1925, to the late Bertha Dalton and Herbert Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II. He was a pharmacist with Begley Drugs for over 30 years. Along with his wife he is survived by a daughter, Regina L. Davis (James); son David R. Smith (Jeanne); step-daughter Kathy McLoney (Greg); and step-son Mark Fields. Also, he is survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Franklin L. Smith (Tanua). Graveside services will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, May 17 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research or South Elkhorn Christian Church Memorial Garden. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019
