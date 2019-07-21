Paul Franklin "Doc" Maddox at the age of 93 died in Wilmore, Ky and was welcomed into the kingdom of God on July 18, 2019. Paul was born on October 28, 1925 in Dalesburg, Kentucky, son of Joseph Levi Maddox and Eliza Alfred "Allie" Horton Maddox and was the youngest of five children. He is survived by his wife Patricia Lamb Maddox, four sons: Michael- wife Charlene, Phillip- wife Gloria, Mark- wife Diane, David- wife Caroline, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and niece Bonnie Lewis. Doc graduated from Hitchens High School in Carter County, Ky., served in the Navy, graduated from Morehead State Teacher's College, and also graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1952. He served an internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Ky. Doc and Pat moved to Campton, Ky. in Wolfe County in 1953 and opened Maddox Clinic which served the community and surrounding counties for over 50 years. During those years, he treated over 1.5 million patients and delivered over 6000 babies. He was active in the United Methodist Church, a Mayor of Campton, was a board member on Wolfe County School Board, leader of Boy Scout Troop 150, member of Kiwanis Club, and was involved in many other civic organizations. Doc and Pat loved Wolfe County and even though they retired to Wilmore, he loved Wolfe County so much that he still owns a small lot because he wanted to "die still owning a piece of land in Wolfe County." Doc will be buried in Evans Cemetery in Campton. The visitation will be held at Porter and Son Funeral Directors in Campton, Ky. on July 26, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm and July 27 from 9 am to noon followed by the funeral at noon. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019