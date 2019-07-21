Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter & Son Funeral Directors
769 East Main Street
Campton, KY 41301
(606) 668-3130
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Porter & Son Funeral Directors
769 East Main Street
Campton, KY 41301
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Porter & Son Funeral Directors
769 East Main Street
Campton, KY 41301
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter & Son Funeral Directors
769 East Main Street
Campton, KY 41301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Franklin Maddox Paul


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Franklin Maddox Paul Obituary
Paul Franklin "Doc" Maddox at the age of 93 died in Wilmore, Ky and was welcomed into the kingdom of God on July 18, 2019. Paul was born on October 28, 1925 in Dalesburg, Kentucky, son of Joseph Levi Maddox and Eliza Alfred "Allie" Horton Maddox and was the youngest of five children. He is survived by his wife Patricia Lamb Maddox, four sons: Michael- wife Charlene, Phillip- wife Gloria, Mark- wife Diane, David- wife Caroline, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and niece Bonnie Lewis. Doc graduated from Hitchens High School in Carter County, Ky., served in the Navy, graduated from Morehead State Teacher's College, and also graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1952. He served an internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Ky. Doc and Pat moved to Campton, Ky. in Wolfe County in 1953 and opened Maddox Clinic which served the community and surrounding counties for over 50 years. During those years, he treated over 1.5 million patients and delivered over 6000 babies. He was active in the United Methodist Church, a Mayor of Campton, was a board member on Wolfe County School Board, leader of Boy Scout Troop 150, member of Kiwanis Club, and was involved in many other civic organizations. Doc and Pat loved Wolfe County and even though they retired to Wilmore, he loved Wolfe County so much that he still owns a small lot because he wanted to "die still owning a piece of land in Wolfe County." Doc will be buried in Evans Cemetery in Campton. The visitation will be held at Porter and Son Funeral Directors in Campton, Ky. on July 26, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm and July 27 from 9 am to noon followed by the funeral at noon.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now