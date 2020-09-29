Franklin Wellman

Franklin Delano Wellman, 86, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home. Franklin was born April 27, 1934 in Irad, KY to the late Grover and Gypsy (Adams) Wellman. Franklin was of the Baptist faith and retired from Three Rivers Medical Center as a security guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Arzie Calhoun Wellman; granddaughter Sarah Preston; great granddaughter Elizabeth Riley; and siblings Etta Marie Walker, Bill Wellman, Clifford Wellman, Laffet Wellman, Rebecca May, Daisy May, Martha Wellman, Clyde Wellman, Selena Young, and J.C. Wellman. Survivors include his children Jerry (Cheryl) Wellman, Donna McDowell, Carla (Guy) Preston, Connie Young, Lyndon Wellman, and Mary Caudill; grandchildren Brandon Wellman, Jason Wellman, Courtney (Corey) Stroud, Brandon Lewis, Natasha Pryor, Cameron Lewis, Emma Lewis, Shannon Riley, Jeremy (Tiffany) McDowell, Samantha McDowell, Ryan Young, Ashley (Joey) Hickman, Lee Ann (Tyler) Kitts, Trevor Young, Stephanie (Jared) Freking, Jennifer Lynn Wellman, Anthony (Rebecca) Caudill and Keith Caudill; great grandchildren Cooper Stroud, Patrick Riley, Johnathan Riley, David Crothers, Kelsey McDowell, Kylan McDowell, Kolton McDowell, Raegan Keaton, Hannah Keaton, Addlyn Sparks, Allyson Hickman, Aleesha Hickman, Joey Hickman, Payton Hickman, Brooklyn Kitts, Robbie Kitts, Cayden Dotson, Brody Dotson, Wyatt Freking, Brynnley Caudill, and Kade Caudill; and sister Nan Roberts. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kenneth Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family after 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 until time of service on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Young Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Wellman and his family.



