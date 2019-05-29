Home

Fred A. Meyer Obituary
Frankfort – Fredrick Anthony Meyer, Jr., age 84, passed away at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. with Father Charles Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the V.F.W. Post 4075. A Patriotic Rosary will begin at 4:00 p.m., followed by a Prayer Vigil and eulogies, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will follow at the Good Shepherd Parish Life Center from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Born June 23, 1934, to the late Fredrick Anthony Meyer, Sr., and Margaret Messman Meyer, Fred graduated from Lafayette High School. He attended the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and graduated second in his class as a civil engineer. He was a member of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers, the President of American Council of Engineer Companies of Kentucky. In addition to being a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, he served on the Good Shepherd Parish Council and Building Committee. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame of Frankfort Parks and Recreation, and coached baseball and basketball. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Fred was the founder of HMB, Inc. and he built a company that helped deliver significant infrastructure projects to the public in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Alabama and Indiana. Projects included transportation, water and sewer systems, airports and other land developments. He is survived by his wife, Randi Jean Richards Meyer; children, Greg Meyer (Mary Pat), Brad Meyer (Laurie), Richard Meyer (Melanie), and Russell Meyer (Alison); and grandchildren, Tricia Meyer, Morgan Meyer Sipes (Tyler), Conner Meyer, John Meyer (Mandy), Barrett Meyer (Kate), Eric Meyer, Fred Allen Meyer, Edie Meyer, Jimmy Harrod and Taylor Harrod. Serving as pallbearers will be John Meyer, Barrett Meyer, Eric Meyer, Conner Meyer, Fred Allen Meyer, Jimmy Harrod, Ed Logan, and Scotty Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Sipes, Zach Hamilton, Rich Richards, Ward Richards, John Cox, Dan McHugh, Danny Young, and Don Dion. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Leukemia Foundation, Bluegrass Hospice Care, and the Good Shepherd Catholic Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019
