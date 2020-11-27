1/1
Fred Ballou Jr.
1944 - 2020
Fred Ballou Jr.
September 24, 1944 - November 24, 2020
Richmond, Kentucky - Dr. Fred Ballou, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones after a brief battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred L. Ballou Sr. & Nellie Earle Ballou, and his beloved son, Fred L. "Trae" Ballou III. His two sisters, Barbara Ballou Augsback and Betty Ballou Jacks also preceded him.
Dr. Ballou is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane "Janie" Ballou, his dauther-in-law, Elizabeth Ballou, and his grandchildren, Claire & Michael Ballou. He is also survived by his cousins, Dr. Robert Ballou of Corbin, KY, Dr. Bert Ballou & Mr. Don Ballou of Williamsburg, KY, and several nieces and nephews.
Dr. Ballou graduated from Model High, EKU, and the Universiy of Kentucky Dental School. He was an active member of the Richmond community, serving 3 terms as a city commissioner and 2 terms as a member of the Richmond Independent School Board.
Dr. Ballou retired in 2019 after 50 years as a successful dentist and member of the Kentucky Dental Association and the American Dental Association.
When not working, Dr. Ballou enjoyed his yard and garden, and became adept at growing hybrid tea roses and tomatoes. He loved tennis and sking, especially the last few years with his grandchildren in Colorado.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. The service will be livestreamed at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020. A link will be available that day on the funeral home website, www.orpfh.com.
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington D.C. 20005, or Hospice Care Plus, 250 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403.


Published in & from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
04:00 PM
November 26, 2020
Freddie was one of a kind. Giant of a man in a compact frame. I considered him a good friend. Great personality and outstanding athlete. Right before the symptoms became apparent he beat me in tennis. Walt Ecton
Walt Ecton
Friend
