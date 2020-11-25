Fred C. CoxNovember 22, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Fred C. Cox, 82, husband of Fran Forbes Cox, passed away Sunday, November 22 at his residence. Born December 8, 1937 in Lexington KY, he was the son of the late Henry Lloyd and Mallie Pearl Smith Cox. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves; retired from IBM; and was a member of Broadway Christian Church. He loved gospel music and sang in several quartets. He was an avid sports fan and loved to cheer for the UK Wildcats basketball team. He also loved playing basketball, bowling, and playing softball. Along with his wife he is survived by two sons, Michael C. (Tawana K.) Cox and Keith Eric (Cynthia) Cox; and four grandchildren, Anthony, Jordan K., Peyton, and Camden Cox. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Gaye Cox; a brother, Donald Cox, and a sister, Barbara Pryor. A private family service will be held at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.