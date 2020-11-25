1/1
Fred C. Cox
1937 - 2020
Fred C. Cox
November 22, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Fred C. Cox, 82, husband of Fran Forbes Cox, passed away Sunday, November 22 at his residence. Born December 8, 1937 in Lexington KY, he was the son of the late Henry Lloyd and Mallie Pearl Smith Cox. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves; retired from IBM; and was a member of Broadway Christian Church. He loved gospel music and sang in several quartets. He was an avid sports fan and loved to cheer for the UK Wildcats basketball team. He also loved playing basketball, bowling, and playing softball. Along with his wife he is survived by two sons, Michael C. (Tawana K.) Cox and Keith Eric (Cynthia) Cox; and four grandchildren, Anthony, Jordan K., Peyton, and Camden Cox. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Gaye Cox; a brother, Donald Cox, and a sister, Barbara Pryor. A private family service will be held at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
I enjoyed talking with Fred when I saw him , we are sad he’s not here with us anymore but happy he’s made it home to heaven enjoying what God has for him. Prayers for all of the family during this time.
Chuck Horner
Friend
November 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeremy Ballard
Friend
