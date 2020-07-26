90, husband of Evelyn W. Justus for almost 68 years and Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Economics at the University of Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on July 24, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, MO, on June 30, 1930 to Fred and Emma Justus. As a young boy, the family moved to a farm near Mascoutah, IL where Fred grew up. Fred graduated and received all of his degrees from the University of IL, and then served two years in the US Army at Ft. Lee, VA. Prior to coming to KY in 1967, he was Professor of Agricultural Economics at the University of MO. His duties as a professor at UK involved teaching, research and extension in Farm Business Management and Rural Real Estate Appraisal. He served as Coordinator of the KY Farm Business Management Program. The Southern Agricultural Economic Association presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was a long-time member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and a past College VP. He also served 20 years as Sec-Treasurer of the KY chapter of ASFMRA and served one year as its President. Fred was also recognized with a Sierra Club award for his work and dedication toward saving the Red River Gorge. Fred was a devoted Boy Scout Leader for 50 years, serving as a Scoutmaster, Council Commissioner, and Council Boy Scout Leader Training Chairman. Mr. J, as he was known by his scouts, influenced and mentored many young men over the years and was known as a “one of a kind leader”. He was a long-time member of the Executive Board of the Bluegrass Council, BSA. He was presented the Lamb Award by the Lutheran Church and BSA for distinguished service to youths. As a long time Lutheran, Fred was a member and attended services at St. John’s Lutheran and Gethsemane Lutheran Churches. He served in various roles with both congregations, and had a strong faith that sustained him throughout his life.Fred lived a wonderful and full life. He was a great husband to Evelyn, loving parent to all of his children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Fred and Evelyn filled their lives with traveling, including all 50 states and Canada in their travel trailer. He especially loved Alaska (and had hoped to make one last trip), and Iceland on a recent trip. His other hobbies and vices included fishing, hiking, gardening, following Evelyn’s directions, smoking his pipe, and his nightly bourbon happy hour. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Doris, and a brother, George. Survivors in addition to his wife are his “4 good kids”: David (Susan) of Bowling Green, KY, Linda (Don) Harkins of Overland Park, KS, Cathy Cook of Lexington, and Steve Justus (Jill) of Lexington. He has 11 grandchildren: Jason (Evelyn), Nathan (Tiffany) Ben (Aubrey) Harkins; Greg (Cassie) Justus; Quentin, Chelsea, Olivia Cook; Steven (Dolapo), Celena Justus; Kristi (Brian) Bledsoe; Heather (Mike) Hugo. Eight great-grandchildren: Russell, Sophia, Evan, Jackson, Dominique, Xander, Ayden, Clara. Nephews Michael (Sandy) and Allen (Jody) Justus of Mascoutah, IL, sisters-in-law Frieda Justus and Lu Dickhaut also survive. Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending. Services will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, officiating by Pastor Betterman and Pastor Laura Altman. Interment will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Bluegrass Council BSA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, or Gethsemane Lutheran Church.