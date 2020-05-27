Fred E. Wells Jr., age 83, widower to Joyce Faye Warner Wells, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Fred was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 12, 1937 to the late Fred E. Wells Sr. and Wanda Stangle Wells. He was life long farmer and enjoyed fishing and rabbit hunting. Fred is survived by his children: Ralph Perkins of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Mark (Dodie) Wells of Frankfort, Kentucky, Dawn (Gary) Robinson of Versailles, Kentucky, and Tim (Dianna) Wells of London, Kentucky, 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Wells. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1-2 at Switzer Cemetery in Franklin County, Kentucky. Services will be at the cemetery at 2pm with Doug Kemper officiating. Pallbearers will be : Barry Perkins, Timmy Wells, Cody Dye, Brian Wells, Mark Wells and Gary Robinson. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.