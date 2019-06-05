Home

JORDAN Fred L. "Freddie Boy", age 81 of Lexington, KY, passed away May 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Elaine "Wigs" Jordan: children: son, Jeffrey Jordan; daughter, Vickie Anderson (Doug); grandchildren, Brandon May, Brittany Allen (Wes); great grandchildren, Alyssa and Wyatt May; and a brother, Dennis Jordan (Brenda). A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 pm Fri., June 7, at Clays Mill Road Baptist Church, 3000 Clays Mill Rd., Lexington, KY 40503 by Pastor Jeff Fugate. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Clays Mill Baptist Church Building Fund or Bus Ministry. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019
