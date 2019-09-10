Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Fred S. Willoughby


1938 - 2019
Fred S. Willoughby Obituary
81, husband of Mrs. Willa Faye Yarnall Willoughby passed away on Sept. 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 11, 1938 in Dry Ridge to the late Sherman Willoughby and Mattie Lee Anderson Willoughby. Fred worked for over 30 years at Hillenmeyer Nurseries. He also owned and operated Willoughby Landscaping. After retiring, Fred worked at Wal-Mart in the lawn and garden department for over 18 years. He is survived by his wife; his children, Kimberly Fay Brown (Sam), Lisa Ann Wisener (Johnny), and Scott Thomas Willoughby; Grandchildren, Bethany, Katherine, Megan, Joshua, Fred, Graycen; his brothers, Sherman, Jr., Ellis, Jerry, and Harry Willoughby; his sisters, Mary Teater, Joanne Murphy, and Janie McCoy. Fred is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Paul, and Tommy Willoughby; and sister, Patty Younger. Funeral services will held at 8PM Wed. Sept. 11 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be from 5:30 until the time of service Wed. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019
