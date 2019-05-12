Home

Freddie B. Jeffers Obituary
, 75, husband of Diana Jeffers passed away on Sat. May 11, 2019 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Freddie was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roscoe and Gladys Jeffers. He was a retired master electrician from the Lexington Herald-Leader. Freddie is survived by his wife Diana and his children, Lori (Joe) Meador, Fred (Manya) Jeffers, Mike Jeffers, and Stephanie (Jarod) Hustler; his brother David Jeffers; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 2pm Tues. at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Mon. from 5-8pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main Street. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2019
