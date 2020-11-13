1/1
Freddie "Pee Wee" Gill
1946 - 2020
May 28, 1946 - November 7, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - 74 passed on Saturday November 7, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of Beola Gill and the late James Gill, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Mrs. Beola Gill, sons Tim Gill, Pittsburgh, PA and Ron Robinson of Indianapolis, IN, siblings Gregory Gill, Tony Gill and James Gill, Jr. and 7 grandchildren. Freddie was a graduate of Lafayette High School in 1994. He attended Maryland State University and Georgetown College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971. Freddie was a member of First Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of the late Rev. Homer Nutter. Visitation 2-4 pm Sunday Nov. 15th at Smith & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 am Monday Nov. 16th at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2020.
