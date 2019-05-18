|
MT. STERLING Freddie W. Huff III, 34, husband of April and father of Nick passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Known by some as "Little Freddy", he had a huge love for his family and a great passion for spending time watching his son play baseball. There's nowhere Freddy went where he didn't make a friend. He had a huge heart and wouldn't hesitate to do anything for anyone. Fred is survived by his son, Nicholas, 15; his wife, April; his mother and father, Wanda and David; and many others who played a role in his life. A visitation will take place Sunday, May 19, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 18, 2019