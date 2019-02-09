|
SMITH Freddy "Fred", age 72 of Lexington, KY, passed peacefully on Feb. 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Gussi Abner Smith. He was born October 3, 1946 in Frankfort, KY, to the late Kenneth and Roxie Hunter Smith. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters; and two stepchildren. Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Sunday, February 10th, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home- Harrodsburg Rd. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Monday, Feb. 11th, at Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Dr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Anchor Baptist Church Dash to Freedom Fund or Hospice of the Bluegrass
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2019