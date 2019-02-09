Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Anchor Baptist Church
3601 Winthrop Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddy SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddy "Fred" SMITH


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SMITH Freddy "Fred", age 72 of Lexington, KY, passed peacefully on Feb. 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Gussi Abner Smith. He was born October 3, 1946 in Frankfort, KY, to the late Kenneth and Roxie Hunter Smith. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters; and two stepchildren. Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Sunday, February 10th, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home- Harrodsburg Rd. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Monday, Feb. 11th, at Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Dr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Anchor Baptist Church Dash to Freedom Fund or Hospice of the Bluegrass
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.