GOLDTHORPE Frederick John, 81, passed away Monday, July 13, at Homesteade Post Acute nursing home in Lexington, KY. He was born on October 13, 1938 in New Jersey to the late John and Viola Goldthorpe. Fred served three years in the United States Marine Corps, was a member of Christ the King Cathedral Church, worked at Deluxe Check Printer's for 30 years, and was the Co-Founder of Goshin's Tavern with his son Jack and Chuck Schinick. He is survived by his two children: Jack (Janet) Goldthorpe and Peggy (Joe) Otte; six grandchildren: Megan Goldthorpe, Reilly and Amanda Voit, Braxton, Kendal and Taylor Goldthorpe, and a special friend and companion, Gloria Lynn. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Jimmy Goldthorpe. A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 15, 2020.
