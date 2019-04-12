MACLEERY Frederick Lee, 73, of Lexington, passed away peacefully under hospice care at St. Joseph Hospital on April 9, 2019 after a battle with meningitis. Born August 16, 1945 to John and Myrdith Macleery in Livermore, CA and raised in Nitro, WV, Fred is finally reunited with his wife, and love of his life, Linda Oxley Macleery. His parents and brother, Frank Macleery, also precede him in death. He is survived by his sister Margie Wolf, children Chrissy Johnson, Greg Macleery, Leslie Hayes and Philip Macleery, grandchildren Brandon Wright, Joshua Wright, Amber Patterson, Julia Wright, Nathan Wright, Mattie Graff, Micah Graff, Cade Macleery, Vivienne Macleery, Skyler Hayes, Gabriel Hayes and Maggie Ledbetter, great-grandchildren Preston Wright and Everleigh Patterson and nieces Jennifer Bourg and Charlene Hernandez. Fred graduated from Nitro High School in 1963 where he lettered in basketball. He studied mathematics at West Virginia University before serving four years in the United States Navy and 2 years in the Navy reserves during the War in Vietnam--serving on the USS Albany. He worked 30 years for Pitney Bowes which took him from West Virginia to Liverpool, NY and finally to Lexington where he quickly grew blue roots. In 2002, he started work as a mutuel clerk at Keeneland Racecourse and continued there until his passing. Fred had a positive impact on all those lucky enough to know him, he forged lasting friendships everywhere he went and was the absolute stabilizing rock for his family and loved ones. He will be missed beyond what words can express. A 10:30 funeral service will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be from 5-7 Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary