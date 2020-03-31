|
COLUMBIA Frieda Hornsby 98, widow of Quentin Columbia, passed away Friday March 27, 2020. Born June 2, 1921 in Accoville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Katheryn Blake and Walter Hornsby. Mrs. Columbia, a Christian by faith, was a US Army World War II veteran, serving as a nurse in England and France. Survivors include a son, Larry H. (Linda) Columbia, Louisville, KY; two daughters, Teresa (Greg) Stahr, Lexington, KY and Greta Herr, Fitchburg, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Lisa Columbia, Amy Goodenough, Jeff Stahr, Emily Malone, Anna Rueff, and Matt Herr; eight great grandchildren; and the special friends at The Lafayette. The family of Mrs. Columbia would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Willows at Hamburg and Bluegrass Hospice Care. Private services will be handled by the family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020