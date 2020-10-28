DICE Frieda M., 99, wife of the late Edwin M. Dice, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Her parents and five siblings preceded her in death. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for 63 years. Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Ron) Clamme, two sons, Michael (Linda) Dice and Patrick (Shelley) Dice; grandchildren, Gabrielle Dice, Steve Schoen, Jeff Schoen, Todd Dice and Kelly Dice and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Mon., Nov. 2, 2020, 11:30am to 1:30pm with service at 1:30pm, Milward-Southland. Private Interment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lexington, KY. www.milwardfuneral.com