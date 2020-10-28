1/
Frieda M. Dice
DICE Frieda M., 99, wife of the late Edwin M. Dice, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Her parents and five siblings preceded her in death. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for 63 years. Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Ron) Clamme, two sons, Michael (Linda) Dice and Patrick (Shelley) Dice; grandchildren, Gabrielle Dice, Steve Schoen, Jeff Schoen, Todd Dice and Kelly Dice and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Mon., Nov. 2, 2020, 11:30am to 1:30pm with service at 1:30pm, Milward-Southland. Private Interment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lexington, KY. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
